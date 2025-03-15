Elon Musk shared an update about SpaceX's plans for Mars exploration on March 15, 2025. He revealed that the Starship spacecraft is slated to depart for Mars at the end of 2026, and it will carry Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus. The uncrewed missions will test the reliability of landing on the Mars surface. Musk said, ‘If those landings go well, then human landings may start as soon as 2029, although 2031 is more likely.” NASA, SpaceX Launches Crew 10 Mission to ISS To Bring Home NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore (Watch Video).

Elon Musk Announces Starship’s Mars Mission With Optimus

Starship departs for Mars at the end of next year, carrying Optimus. If those landings go well, then human landings may start as soon as 2029, although 2031 is more likely. https://t.co/JRBB95sgNN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)