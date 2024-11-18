Elon Musk confirmed launching the next Starship Flight 6 on November 19, 2024 (tomorrow) and will likely catch the rocket again by the Mechazilla tower. SpaceX will also break a new 48-hour record of launching four rockets, including Starship, from Texas, California, and Florida. An X user and Tesla investor, Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt), said that it would be twice as many launches as Europe completed throughout 2024. Elon Musk reacted to this and called it "Exciting Times." ‘AI Is Advancing Insanely Fast’: Elon Musk Replies to Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff on Downloading Gemini Live and Using Voice Feature.

Elon Musk's SpaceX to Break 48-Hour Launch Record By Launching Four Rockets

