The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all geared up to launch PSLV-C56 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, on July 30 at 06:30 hrs IST. The mission will deploy the DS-SAR satellite, along with six co-passenger satellites from Singapore-based organisations. The co-passenger satellites, Velox-AM, Arcade, SCOOB-II from NTUsg, NuLIoN from NuSpace Pte. Ltd., Galassia-2 from Singapore, and ORB-12 Strider from Aliena Pte. Ltd., will accompany the DS-SAR satellite on this upcoming space mission.

ISRO's PSLV-C56 Mission

🇮🇳PSLV-C56🚀/🇸🇬DS-SAR satellite 🛰️ Mission: The launch is scheduled for 📅 July 30, 2023 ⏲️ 06:30 Hrs. IST 🚩First launch pad SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. @NSIL_India has procured PSLV-C56 to deploy the DS-SAR satellite from DSTA & ST Engineering, Singapore and 6 co-passenger… pic.twitter.com/q42eR9txT7 — ISRO (@isro) July 24, 2023

C56 (PSLV-C56) with six co-passenger satellites will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota on July 30 at 0630 hours: ISRO pic.twitter.com/XaCY9N8rlJ — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

