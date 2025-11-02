SpaceX has launched its Bandwagon-4 rideshare mission to orbit using the Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Elon Musk-run company shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) on November 2, and said, "Falcon 9 launches the Bandwagon-4 rideshare mission to orbit, first stage booster returns to Earth." On board the Bandwagon-4 mission were 18 payloads from various partners, including KOREA ADD, Exolaunch, Fergani, Tomorrow Companies Inc., Starcloud, and Vast. ISRO To Launch Indian Navy’s Most Advanced Communication Satellite GSAT-7R From Sriharikota Today.

SpaceX Launched Bandwagon-4 Mission

Falcon 9 launches the Bandwagon-4 rideshare mission to orbit, first stage booster returns to Earth pic.twitter.com/zulSHNJ9l1 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 2, 2025

