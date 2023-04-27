NASA Hubble has captured yet another mesmerising pic of two distant galaxies at different angles. The description to the image reads that the starry pair offers a glimpse of what our Milky Way galaxy would look like to an outside observer. The edge-on galaxy is called NGC 4302, and the tilted galaxy is NGC 4298. Like twinning pals, both of these galaxies are approximately 55 million light-years away, reside in the constellation Coma Berenices, and were discovered together in 1784 by astronomer William Herschel. Hubble Launchiversary 2023: NASA Telescope Captures Dark Nebula Cloaking Stars Within Dusty Depths, Space Agency Shares Mesmerising Pics.

NASA Hubble Captures Two Distant Galaxies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)