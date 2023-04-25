In honour of the Hubble Space Telescope's 33rd birthday, it is providing us with a breathtaking glimpse into the cosmic celebration taking place in a nearby star-forming zone. Get ready to be mesmerised as we travel 960 light-years in the Perseus molecular cloud to the ethereal splendour of NGC 1333. NASA recently released the astonishing pictures of Dark Nebula captured by Hubble Telescope. James Webb Space Telescope Captures ‘Cassiopeia A’ Supernova Remnant, NASA Shares Image Showing Moments After a Star Exploded 340 Years Ago.

NASA Hubble Captures Dark Nebula

