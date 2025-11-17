Stocks of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (NSE: PARAS) opened in green today, November 17, as soon as the stock market opened for business. Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (NSE: PARAS) were trading at INR 768.70 in early trade. Notably, stocks of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (NSE: PARAS) rose by INR 2.80 or 0.37 per cent. It is worth noting that Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (NSE: PARAS) shares saw their 52-week high of INR 972.50 on May 19 this year and low of INR 404.70 on March 3. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 17, 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Lupin and Kotak Mahindra Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Paras Share Price Today, November 17, 2025

Shares of Paras opened in green today (Photo Credits: NSE)

