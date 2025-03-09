NASA’s SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer) Observatory, along with the PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere) satellite, will be launched by Elon Musk-run SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The mission was scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 7:10 PM PT, March 8 (around 8:40 AM IST, March 9). However, NASA and SpaceX are standing down for launch of SPHEREx and PUNCH. NASA said, "A new launch date will be announced once confirmed on the range." Sunita Williams Return To Earth Landing Date Confirmed: NASA Reveals When 'Stuck-in-Space' Indian-Origin Astronaut Will Come Back on Earth With Barry Wilmore.

NASA SPHEREx Observatory and PUNCH Satellites Launch Postponed

🚀LAUNCH UPDATE: NASA and SpaceX are standing down for tonight’s launch of SPHEREx and PUNCH. A new launch date will be announced once confirmed on the range. https://t.co/RlhcztNLFn https://t.co/SKxZfnDZJp — NASA (@NASA) March 9, 2025

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch of NASA’s SPHEREx and PUNCH Missions Postponed

Standing down from tonight's Falcon 9 launch of @NASA's SPHEREx and PUNCH missions for teams to continue vehicle checkouts ahead of liftoff. Will announce a new launch date once confirmed on the Range — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)