NASA recently shared a mesmerising picture of the “Necklace Nebula”, which was created by a pair of tightly orbiting Sun-like stars. About 10,000 years ago, an ageing star expanded to the point where it was immersed into its companion star. The pair of stars orbiting closely together produced the nebula creating bright knots of gas that resemble diamonds in a necklace. Measuring 12 trillion miles wide, this pair can orbit one another in a little over a day. Although the pair of stars are only a few million miles apart, they can be found in the constellation Sagitta (the Arrow). Located 15,000 light years away, the “Necklace Nebula” is also known as PN G054.203.4. NASA CAPSTONE Captures Its First Images of Moon, Successfully Tests GPS-Like Navigation Technology.

Check NASA's Latest Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

