Elon Musk-run SpaceX launched 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Tuesday. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 12:43 AM ET (around 10:00 AM IST) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Among the 23 Starlink satellites, 13 were Direct to Cell technology satellites, which will help to improve connectivity in remote areas. The mission can be seen as a part of SpaceX’s to expand Starlink connectivity and provide internet access across the world. Blue Origin Completes 12th Human Spaceflight, Sends 6 Crew Members to Space on NS-32 Flight.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 23 Starlink Satellites

Falcon 9 delivers 23 @Starlink satellites to the constellation from Florida pic.twitter.com/StWF8PcEMx — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)