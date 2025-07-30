Elon Musk-run SpaceX shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 30, 2025, and confirmed the successful launch of 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. SpaceX said, "Falcon 9 delivers 28 Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida." The launch took place on Tuesday, July 29, at 11:37 PM ET (Wednesday, July 30, at around 9:05 AM IST) from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission marks another step in expanding Starlink's global internet service network. It was the 26th flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster used in the launch. The same booster has previously supported missions including CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18, and SES-19. NISAR Mission Launch Today: ISRO and NASA Set To Launch Collaborative Earth Observation Satellite 'NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar’ Today From Sriharikota.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Delivers 28 Starlink Satellites From Florida

Falcon 9 delivers 28 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/LVTImgOY3N — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 30, 2025

