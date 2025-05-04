Elon Musk-run SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 4:54 AM ET (around 2:24 PM IST). The mission took place at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch is part of SpaceX's ongoing efforts to expand its Starlink satellite network to provide high-speed internet access worldwide. SpaceX Launches 28 More Satellites From Florida Aboard Falcon 9 To Expand Starlink Network, Confirms Successful Deployment Into Orbit.

SpaceX Launches 29 Starlink Satellites From Florida

Falcon 9 delivers 29 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/pdig9gz60m — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 4, 2025

