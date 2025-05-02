Elon Musk's SpaceX launched more than 28 satellites onboard the Falcon 9 rocket. The new set of satellites was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, into orbit. This mission is part of SpaceX's goal of expanding the Starlink satellites for better internet connectivity across the world. Currently, Starlink has over 7,000 satellites, delivering high-speed internet worldwide. The successful deployment was later confirmed by SpaceX, marking another milestone in their 2025 launch schedule. SpaceX Launches 23 Starlink Satellites Including 13 Direct-to-Cell Units to Low-Earth Orbit From Florida.

Falcon 9 Rocket Launched More 28 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit

Watch Falcon 9 launch 28 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida https://t.co/hviCsMYqoA — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 2, 2025

