Elon Musk-run SpaceX is preparing for another two Falcon 9 launches after the RRT-1 mission on Tuesday, December 17, from California and Florida. SpaceX has launched the RRT-1 mission to orbit on Monday, December 16, at 7:52 PM. ET (6:22 AM IST, Wednesday, December 17). The upcoming first one is NROL-149 mission, which is set to take off from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 5:19 AM PT (around 6:49 PM IST). A backup window is available on Wednesday, December 18, at 1:07 AM PT (around 2:37 PM IST). The second launch is the SES O3b mPOWER mission, which will lift off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It has one-hour 27-minute launch window that opens at 3:59 p.m. ET (around 2:29 AM IST, December 18) on December 17. The live stream of the mission will begin about 10-15 minutes before liftoff and can be viewed on SpaceX’s handle “@SpaceX”, or SpaceX official website or at the new X TV app. SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches RRT-1 Mission to Orbit From Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (Watch Video).

SpaceX Falcon 9 To Launch NROL-149 and SES O3b mPOWER Mission

Up next: targeting tomorrow, December 17 for two Falcon 9 launches from California and Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 17, 2024

