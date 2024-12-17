Elon Musk-run space company SpaceX launched the RRT-1 mission to orbit on Monday, December 16, at 7:52 PM. ET (6:22 AM IST, Wednesday, December 17). The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It marked another milestone for SpaceX as it continues to expand its missions in space exploration. The mission also marked the fourth flight for the first stage booster involved, which had previously been used to launch Crew-9 as well as two Starlink missions. SpaceX Launches 22 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit on Falcon 9 Rocket From California.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches RRT-1 Mission From Florida

Falcon 9 launches the RRT-1 mission from Florida pic.twitter.com/JzCQFsGiL9 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 17, 2024

