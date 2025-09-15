Elon Musk's SpaceX launched Northrop Grumman's new cargo ship, Cygnus XL, to the International Space Station, completing the NG-23 Mission. The SpaceX NG-23 Mission marks the 23rd effort to fly Northrop Grumman to the ISS for NASA. The NG-23 Mission was completed aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, which carried the Cygnus XL spacecraft on September 14, 2025, lifting off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. It was the fourth flight of the first-stage booster supporting the mission, which previously launched Ax-4, Crew-11, and a Starlink mission. After stage separation, Falcon 9 landed on Landing Zone 2 (LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. SpaceX Launches 24 More Starlink Satellites in Orbit From California, Marks 300th Falcon 9 Mission Milestone.

SpaceX NG-23 Mission Launch Video

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of SpaceX). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)