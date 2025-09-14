Elon Musk's SpaceX has launched 24 Starlink satellites to orbit from California aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. Over 8,000 Starlink satellites have been sent into the LEO (Low Earth Orbit) to boost internet connectivity. SpaceX also announced completing its 300th mission, marking a milestone by lifting off from pad 4E in California. Solar Eclipse 2025 Date and Time in India: Can You Have Sex During Surya Grahan? Exploring the Myths and Superstitions vs Reality Around Partial Solar Eclipse.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Sends 24 Satellites to Orbit from California

Watch Falcon 9 launch 24 @Starlink satellites to orbit from California https://t.co/ehQfu1K4Wy — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 13, 2025

Falcon 9 Rocket Completes 300th Mission

