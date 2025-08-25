SpaceX announced that it would be standing down from today's launch of Starship's 10th flight test due to issues with the ground systems. The SpaceX Starship 10th flight test was postponed after Elon Musk's company published a confirmed launch live streaming link. The propellant load of the Super Heavy booster was underway, and the live coverage was set to begin. SpaceX called off the very key Starship Flight 10 launch but did not announce the next date immediately. Still, per the available live broadcast link, the following schedule shows the August 26, 2025 date and 4:25 AM IST timing. Elon Musk's SpaceX said, "Standing down from today's tenth flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems." SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches CRS-33 Mission to ISS, Dragon To Autonomously Dock With Orbiting Laboratory Around After 28-Hours.

SpaceX Starship 10th Flight Test Launch

SpaceX Starship 10th Flight Test Postponed Due to Technical Issue

Standing down from today's tenth flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 24, 2025

