Elon Musk-run SpaceX Falcon 9 has launched the CRS-33 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, August 24 at 2:45 AM ET (around 12:15 PM IST). The mission took off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The CRS-33 mission marks the third flight of this Dragon spacecraft, which has previously completed the CRS-26 and CRS-29 missions to and from the space station. SpaceX said, “After an approximate 28-hour flight, Dragon will autonomously dock with the orbiting laboratory on Monday, August 25 at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.” Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Completes First Integrated Air Drop Test Marking Major Milestone (See Pics).

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches CRS-33 Mission

Falcon 9 launches CRS-33, the 50th Dragon mission to the @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/BQ9VSnWue0 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 24, 2025

