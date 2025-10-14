SpaceX Starship Flight 11 was successful, as the Super Heavy booster splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, collecting data for the next-generation booster. SpaceX’s Starship completed its 11th test flight. The test flight gathered critical data for the next-generation booster, advancing SpaceX’s reusable rocket technology. This achievement brings the company closer to its goal of fully reusable spaceflight systems. SpaceX Starship Flight 11 was live-streamed using Starlink internet. Starship Flight 11: Elon Musk’s SpaceX Successfully Completes 11th Test Flight, Booster Splashes Down in Gulf of Mexico With Key Data for Next-Generation Rocket (Watch Videos).

SpaceX Starship Flight 11 Livestreamed via Starlink

