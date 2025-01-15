Elon Musk's SpaceX announced launching its seventh Starship flight test on January 15, 2025 (Wednesday) at 4 PM CT (Central Time), 3:30 AM IST on January 16, 2025. The SpaceX Starship's seventh flight will be launched with a 60-minute launch window opening. SpaceX said that it would keep a close eye on the weather conditions. This mission will test the launching capabilities of Starship vehicles , such as payload deployment, reusability and re-entry experiments for future launches. SpaceX Falcon 9 To Launch to Transporter-12 Mission and Firefly Blue Ghost Mission 1; Check Date, Time and Other Details.

SpaceX Starship Flight 7 Launching on Wednesday (Today) at 4 PM CT

Starship's seventh flight test is targeted to launch Wednesday, January 15, with a 60-minute launch window opening at 4 p.m. CT. The Starbase team is keeping a close eye on weather conditions → https://t.co/QNCSPTewLA pic.twitter.com/gQrBBJbcEf — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)