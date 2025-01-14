SpaceX is preparing for two launches this week. Elon Musk-run space company shared the update in a post on January 14, 2025. On Tuesday, January 14, at 10:49 AM PT, (12:19 AM IST, Wednesday) the Falcon 9 will lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California for the Transporter-12 mission to low-Earth orbit. The transporter-12 mission will carry 131 payloads, including CubeSats, MicroSats, and orbital transfer vehicles, some of which will deploy later. A backup launch window is set for Wednesday, January 15, at the same time. On Wednesday, January 15, at 1:11 AM, ET (11:41 AM IST), another SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission 1 to the Moon from Florida. This mission will also carry ispace’s RESILIENCE lunar lander. A backup opportunity is scheduled for Thursday, January 16, at 1:09 AM. ET. Live streaming for both launches will be available on SpaceX’s platforms, starting prior to liftoff. Blue Origin New Glenn Launch Update: Jeff Bezos’s Aerospace Company Targeting January 16 To Launch NG-1 Mission After Facing Issue With Subsystem.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Upcoming Mission

Our next two Falcon 9 missions are targeted to lift off starting tomorrow → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 14, 2025

