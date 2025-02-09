Elon Musk's SpaceX has successfully launched 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday, February 8 at 2:18 PM ET (February 9 at 12:48 AM IST). The mission marked the 17th flight for the first-stage booster supporting this launch. Among the 21 satellites, 13 are equipped with Direct-to-Cell capabilities. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Site, Near Moon’s South Pole, Is About 3.7 Billion Years Old: Scientists.

Falcon 9 Rocket Launches 21 Starlink Satellites to Low-Earth Orbit

Falcon 9 lifts off from pad 40 in Florida, delivering 21 @Starlink satellites to the constellation pic.twitter.com/LGGMRfyfDF — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 8, 2025

