Starship's tenth flight test is scheduled to launch on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The launch window for Starship flight 10 will open at 6:30 PM CT (Monday, August 25 at 5:00 AM IST). SpaceX said, "After completing the investigations into the loss of Starship on its ninth flight test and the Ship 36 static fire anomaly, hardware and operational changes have been made to increase reliability." The Starship flight 10 mission aims to further develop the company’s in-space capabilities and move closer to future deep space missions. The upper stage of Starship 10 will also attempt to deploy eight Starlink simulators, which are similar in size to the next-generation Starlink satellites. SpaceX shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “weather currently 45% favorable for liftoff.” SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches CRS-33 Mission to ISS, Dragon To Autonomously Dock With Orbiting Laboratory Around After 28-Hours.

Starship 10 Launch

Starship moved to the pad at Starbase for its tenth flight test. The 60-minute launch window opens tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. CT with weather currently 45% favorable for liftoff → https://t.co/UIwbeGoVS9 pic.twitter.com/NjJyyTk4xD — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)