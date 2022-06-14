June's supermoon this year will be the lowest full moon of 2022, rising just 23.3 degrees above the horizon, according to NASA. The full moon will rise in the sky on the evening of June 14th, Tuesday. The celestial event will be observed as Strawberry Supermoon 2022, whose live broadcast will be hosted by Virtual Telescope Project in Italy's Ceccano at 12.45 am IST. The Full Strawberry Moon gets its name from its occurrence during the short harvest season. India will witness the astronomical event on Tuesday at 5: 22 PM. Check the link below. Strawberry Supermoon 2022: Check Out Moon Gazing Tips And Full Moon Guide By NASA To Watch The Celestial Event on June 14.

Watch Strawberry Supermoon 2022 LIVE Streaming:

