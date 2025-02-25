Elon Musk-run Starlink has partnered with airBaltic to bring high-speed internet. The collaboration makes airBaltic the first European airline to offer gate-to-gate connectivity, which allows its passengers to connect and browse from the moment they board on the flight. airBaltic provides free SpaceX Starlink internet services to its passengers aboard its Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The integration of Starlink's satellite technology will likely help airBaltic passengers to experience uninterrupted, fast internet access throughout their journey. Elon Musk’s Starlink Faces Rising Competition From China’s SpaceSail and Hongqing Technology, Bezos’s Project Kuiper, Canada’s Telesat in Satellite Internet Race.

Starlink Internet Services Now Available on airBaltic

Starlink high-speed internet is now available on @airbaltic. Experience gate-to-gate connectivity, starting the moment you walk on board 🛰️✈️ https://t.co/tdsB3VNULR — Starlink (@Starlink) February 24, 2025

