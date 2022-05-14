A day after Twitter fired two employees from its top brass, CEO Parag Agrawal on Friday took to the microblogging site and said that he has been focused on the company. In one of the tweets, Parag explained why the employees were fired. He said, "Changes impacting people are always hard. And some have been asking why a “lame-duck” CEO would make these changes if we’re getting acquired anyway." He also said that the company needs to be prepared for all scenarios ahead of its deal with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Check tweets:

We announced changes to our leadership team and operations yesterday. Changes impacting people are always hard. And some have been asking why a “lame-duck” CEO would make these changes if we’re getting acquired anyway. The short answer is very simple: — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 13, 2022

No one at Twitter is working just to keep the lights on. We take pride in our work. Regardless of the company’s future ownership, we’re here improving Twitter as a product and business for customers, partners, shareholders, and all of you. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 13, 2022

So what can you expect from me going forward? I’m still focused on doing the job, and that includes making hard decisions as needed. I will continue to embrace the deep complexities of our service and our business. And you can expect more change for the better. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 13, 2022

Finally – so much gratitude for our whole Twitter team. They have stood strong and focused, sharp and agile. They've been doing the work, as they always have. Onward. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 13, 2022

Because I mentioned the deal in this thread, he’re the obligatory legalese for your reading pleasure https://t.co/Zf5Q84j6AT — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)