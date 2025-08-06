Vodafone Idea (Vi) shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 6, 2025, and announced the launch of the Vi REDX Family plan. Vi said, "India’s only family postpaid plan that offers International Roaming benefits for the entire family and unlimited 4G and 5G data along with a host of premium travel, lifestyle and entertainment benefits." Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new REDX Family Plan priced at INR 1,601 per month for two users. The benefits and features of this plan are that both primary and secondary users get equal access to unlimited 5G/4G data, unlimited calls, and 3,000 SMS per month. Additional members can be added at INR 299 each per month, with the same set of benefits extended to them as well. The plan includes subscriptions to OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, SonyLIV, and a 6-month Swiggy One membership. For travellers, the plan offers four free airport lounge visits per year and a complimentary 7-day international roaming pack valued at INR 2,999. It also includes a 25% discount, which is worth of INR 750 on a second international roaming pack annually, which can be used by either member. Vodafone Idea 5G Rolls Out in Gujarat: Vi 5G Services Now Live in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara.

Vi REDX Family Plan

We're excited to announce the launch of Vi REDX Family Plan - India’s only family postpaid plan that offers International Roaming benefits for the entire family and unlimited #4G and #5G data along with a host of premium travel, lifestyle and entertainment benefits! Vi REDX… pic.twitter.com/Oqknuse2Sx — Vi_News (@ViNewsOfficial) August 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)