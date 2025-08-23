Vivo T4 Pro 5G will launch in India on August 26, 2025. The company has confirmed the launch date and revealed some features of the upcoming smartphone. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. As per reports, Vivo T4 Pro 5G price in India is expected to be in between INR 25,000 and INR 30,000. The smartphone may come with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could feature a 50MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto lens, and 8MP ultra-wide lens. The device is expected to include a 6,000mAh battery, which may support 90W fast charging. Veo 3 New Update: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Announces AI Video Platform Free for All Users for Limited Period; Check Details.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Will Feature Snapdragon Processor

Multitasking? Gaming? Streaming? Do it all with Turbo speed on the all-new T4 Pro, powered by the ultra-fast Snapdragon 7 Gen 4.⚡ Launching on 26th Aug. To know more check out the link below.https://t.co/PwJXsq1FMh#vivoT4Pro #GetSetTurbo #TurboLife pic.twitter.com/ZgQ2SJjqw4 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 21, 2025

