Vivo is set to launch its highly anticipated smartphones, the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro today at 12 PM in India. As per reports, the Vivo V30 will likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, while the Vivo V30 Pro could come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Processor. The Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro are rumoured to boast a 6.78-inch curved-edge AMOLED display, which might offer a 1.5K resolution with a 120Hz of refresh rate. The rear camera setup on the Vivo V30 may include a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP camera. The Vivo V30 Pro is expected to come with a 50MP Sony IMX920 primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto camera. Both smartphones are rumoured to have a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The anticipated starting price for the Vivo V30 is Rs 33,999, while the Vivo V30 Pro might be available at Rs 41,999. Google Pixel 8a Price Leaked Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro Launch Today

Elevate your everyday to extraordinary with the ZEISS Triple main camera. Capture more depth in every frame and breathe life into your portraits.​ Know more. https://t.co/yMYvYk59c4#vivoV30Series #BeThePro #DesignPro #PROtraits pic.twitter.com/Z2SotTkqvF — vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 6, 2024

