Vivo V50 is expected to launch on February 17, 2025, in India. The smartphone maker has confirmed that the Vivo V50 will have a quad-curved display, which might measure a 6.67-inch screen. It might be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. Vivo V50 will feature a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The smartphone may come with three colour options, which may include Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey. The V50 is expected to be powered by a 6,000mAh battery. There are also rumours about the potential launch of a Vivo V50 Pro model. Google Pixel 9a Launch Might Be Next Month, Likely To Offer Free Access to YouTube Premium, Google One and Fitbit Premium; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo V50 To Feature Quad Curved Display

Get ready to rule every scene, every moment with the new vivo V50. It’s sleek, powerful, and leaves a lasting impression. To know more: https://t.co/kpjQzmULlr#vivoV50 #ZEISSPortraitSoPro pic.twitter.com/9r3qlvdS56 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 6, 2025

