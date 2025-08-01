Vivo V60 will launch in India on August 12, 2025, and the company has already revealed some key specifications ahead of the debut. The smartphone will come with a slim design. It will feature a Quad curved display and will come with a 50MP ZEISS Telephoto camera. The Vivo V60 5G is expected to feature a 6,500mAh battery supported by 90W fast charging. The smartphone will arrive in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey and Moonlight Blue. It may be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. As per reports, the smartphone could be priced between INR 35,000 and INR 40,000. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Sale Now Live in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo V60 Launch Date in India

The finish, the shine, the design, everything reflects the beauty of Auspicious Gold in the all-new vivo V60. Launching on 12th August. #vivoV60… pic.twitter.com/0wwp6zoQfh — vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 1, 2025

