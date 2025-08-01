Lava Blaze Dragon 5G sale is now live in India. The smartphone is being offered at a special launch price of INR 8,999, which includes bank offers. It comes powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, paired with 128GB of internal storage, and runs on the Android 15 OS. The device features a 6.74-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is available in Golden Mist and Midnight Mist colours. The Blaze Dragon 5G is equipped with a 50MP main camera and has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Interested customers can visit Amazon India to buy the smartphone. Apple CEO Tim Cook Says iPhone Sees Double-Digit Growth in India and Middle East, Company Plans To Open New Stores Later This Year.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Sale Begins in India

Blaze Dragon 5G: Not for the basic. Fueled by Snapdragon. 🐉 Special Launch Price - ₹8,999* (Incl. Bank offer)​ Additional ₹1,000 Exchange Offer (Today only) ​ Sale Is LIVE - https://t.co/Q8bUl8DjeP#RiseOfTheIndianDragon pic.twitter.com/IwEApl5jLf — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) August 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)