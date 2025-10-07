Motorola has launched its new budget-friendly smartphone, Moto G06 Power, in India with a 7,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging speed through wire. Moto G06 Power is offered in three attractive colours - PANTONE Tapestry, PANTONE Laurel Oak and PANTONE Tendril. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, Android 15-based operating system, 4GB LPDDR4X (expandable up to 12GB using memory, 64GB storage, side-fingerprint reader and a 6.88-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Moto G06 Power price in India is INR 7,499 and the sale will begin on October 11, 2025. Vivo V60e Launched in India With 200MP Camera, Pre-Booking Begins Today; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Moto G06 Power Price Revealed as Motorola Launches Its New Budget Phone

Moto G06 Power Price Image (Photo Credits: Motorola)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Motorola ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)