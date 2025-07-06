Vivo X Fold5 and Vivo X200 FE will launch in India on July 14, 2025. The company has started teasing both smartphones on its social media handles and has revealed their design. The Vivo X Fold5 features a round camera module and a foldable body, while the Vivo X200 FE will include curved edges and a dual rear camera setup. Teasing the launch, the company shared, “Both crafted to stand out.” The Vivo X Fold5 will include a triple rear camera system with a 50MP ZEISS telephoto lens and may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It is confirmed to come with a 6,000mAh battery and may be priced at INR 1,49,999. The Vivo X200 FE will offer a 50MP ZEISS primary camera and is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The smartphone may be priced at around INR 55,000. HONOR X9c 5G Battery Details Revealed, Launch in India on July 7; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Vivo X Fold5 and Vivo X200 FE Design

Designed to go far… and even further together. Both crafted to stand out. Mark your calendars - the #vivoX200FE and the #vivoXFold5 launching on 14th July, 2025. pic.twitter.com/yqPFQpRd7L — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 6, 2025

