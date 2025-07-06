HONOR X9c 5G will launch in India on July 7, 2025. The company has started teasing and revealing its features ahead of its release. It will come with a 6,600mAh battery supported by 66W fast charging. The smartphone is expected to offer strong performance for daily use and a large battery. As per reports, the HONOR X9c 5G price in India might be around INR 27,990. The smartphone may be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. It is expected to run on MagicOS 9.0. The HONOR X9c 5G will be available through Amazon. The smartphone will include a 1.5K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will also feature a 108MP AI-powered camera and will come with 360-degree drop protection and water resistance. Ai+ Pulse and Ai+ Nova 5G Launch in India on July 8, Teased As ‘No Spying, No Hidden Apps, 100% Privacy’; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

HONOR X9c 5G Battery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honor India (@hihonorindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)