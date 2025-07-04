Realme 15 series is expected to launch soon in India, as the company has started teasing the arrival of the new smartphones. The series will include the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G smartphones. While an official release date is yet to be announced, the Realme 15 series is likely to launch in July or in early August. The Realme 15 Pro 5G may come with advanced AI features. In a recent post, Realme said, "With AI Edit Genie, your voice edits the shot." As per reports, the Realme 15 Pro 5G is expected to arrive in multiple storage variants, starting from 8GB RAM+128GB to 12GB RAM+512GB. Both smartphones may feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a triple-camera setup, and a 6,300mAh battery. iPhone 17 Series Launch Expected in September 2025: iPhone 17 Pro Max Battery Specification Tipped, Check Other Details of Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro.

Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G Launch Soon in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)