Vivo X200 FE will launch in India with the Vivo X Fold5 smartphone on July 14, 2025. The Vivo X200 FE price will be announced during launch. However, reports suggest it could be priced at around INR 55,000 in India. Ahead of the launch, the company revealed the details of the Vivo X200 FE camera configurations. The Vivo X200 FE will include a 50MP ZEISS primary camera, a 50MP ZEISS telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The smartphone will come with a 6.31-inch display and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. The X200 FE will feature a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. OnePlus Nord CE5 Launch in India on July 8, Battery Details Revealed; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo X200 FE Camera Specs

An exquisite camera module, perfectly framed in precision metal. The #vivoX200FE offers a camera that looks as good as it shoots. Coming soon.https://t.co/3baEJYQw5l#ZEISSImageProPacked pic.twitter.com/qvKyKewmuT — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 5, 2025

