POCO F8 series will launch globally on November 26, 2025 with a revamped design and maxed out specifications and features. The upcoming POCO F8 series is expected to include POCO F8 Pro and POCO F8 Ultra models and likely POCO F8. The smartphones are expected to be rebranded versions of China-specific Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max. The POCO F8 Pro could come with Snapdragon 8 Elite and POCO F8 Ultra could come with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. more POCO F8 is expected to launch later and it will be a rebranded version of Redmi Turbo 5, as per Gizmochina report. Realme GT8 Pro Camera Details Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on November 20; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

POCO F8 Series Global Launch on November 26

From power to perfection — it’s time to ascend. ⚡ The next era of ULTRA performance is rising. Join us as POCO F8 Series takes the throne. 👑 📍 November 26, 2025 | 16:00 GMT+8 | Bali UltraPower Ascended. pic.twitter.com/Sljz9DR3F2 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 17, 2025

