Alibaba has launched Wan2.5-Preview, a next-generation AI visual generation platform with several features for users. It includes Architectural Features, Native Multimodal Architecture, Joint Multimodal Training, and Human Preference Alignment, each offering multiple capabilities. Wan2.5-Preview also comes with advanced video capabilities, including cinematic quality, synchronized A/V generation, controllable multimodal input, cinematic aesthetics, as well as image editing and advanced image generation. Google AI Plus Plan Now Available in Over 40 Countries, Offers Premium Productivity and Creativity Tools Access Including Nano Banana, Veo 3, Notebook LM and More.

Wan 2.2 Preview Launched by Alibaba's WAN

Today, we're officially launching Wan2.5-Preview! It's set to reshape the future of visual generation with a new architecture and powerful features. • Architectural Features: Native Multimodality, Deep Alignment ∘ Native Multimodal Architecture: Adopts a new, unified framework… — Wan (@Alibaba_Wan) September 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (WAN X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)