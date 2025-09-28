Alibaba's WAN has introduced a new feature in its Wan 2.5 Preview model. The new update brings native audio-driven video generation feature for allowing its users to input audio directly for text-to-video and image-to-video creation. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 28, 2025, WAN mentioned, “Today, we’re excited to unveil another major feature in our powerful Wan 2.5 Preview: Native Audio-Driven Video Generation.” The post further explained, “With support for videos up to 10 seconds and enhanced video quality, unlock a richer visual space where more engaging stories come to life.” The feature adds creative control, which will allow users to gain the ability to combine audio alongside text prompts or reference images. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Introduces ‘Search Auto-Complete’ To Speed Up User Interaction.

WAN 2.5 Preview New Feature

Wan2.5: Let Sound Take the Director’s Chair! 🎬 Today, we’re excited to unveil another major feature in our powerful Wan 2.5 Preview: Native Audio-Driven Video Generation. ✨ Now you can use audio input directly for both text-to-video and image-to-video generation. Combine audio… pic.twitter.com/9wQZq4zEEz — Wan (@Alibaba_Wan) September 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of WAN). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)