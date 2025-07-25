Alibaba's Qwen released a new model called "Qwen3-235B-A22B-Thinking-2507". The company said it was the most advanced reasoning model yet. The new Qwen3-235B-A22B-Thinking-2507 model comes with improved performance in logical reasoning, math, science and coding. Further, it has better skills such as instruction following, using tools and alignment. Qwen's new advanced reasoning model has 256K native context for deep, long-form understanding, and it is built exclusively for the thinking mode. It does require users to enable it manually. Qwen said, "The model now natively supports extended reasoning chains for maximum depth and accuracy." Grok Coming to Prediction Market: Elon Musk’s xAI and US-Based Kalshi Partner To Bring Grok Chatbot to Prediction Market, Offer AI-Powered Insights.

Alibaba Cloud Launches Qwen3-235B-A22B-Thinking-2507

