Google DeepMind has released WeatherNext 2, an advanced forecasting model that can generate forecasts eight times faster and provide hundreds of weather outcomes with accurate detail. Google said, “With WeatherNext 2, we can explore hundreds of possibilities in less than a minute from a single starting point. This would require hours on a supercomputer using physics-based models.” The tech giant said Google WeatherNext 2 is able to predict two types of forecasts: Marginals and Joins. WeatherNext 2 has improved performance enabled by a new approach called a Functional Generative Network, which can generate the full range of possible forecasts in a single step. Grok 4.1 Released: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Its Latest AI Model With Conversational, Emotional Understanding and Real-World Helpfulness; Integrated With Grokipedia.

Google DeepMind Announces WeatherNext 2 AI Model

Weather affects everything and everyone. Our latest AI model developed with @GoogleResearch is helping us better predict it. ⛅ WeatherNext 2 is our most advanced system yet, able to generate more accurate and higher-resolution global forecasts. Here’s what it can do - and why… pic.twitter.com/yVdFFlAHpE — Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) November 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google DeepMind X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)