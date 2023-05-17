Google launches new Pixel smartphones every year. But doe the company CEO himself uses them? In a new interview, Sundar Pichai revealed that he has extensively tested the new Pixel Fold himself. However, his preferred primary is a Pixel 7 Pro. The Google CEO admitted that he also uses a Samsung Galaxy device and an iPhone for testing purposes. When asked, “What phone do you use?" he replied, “Right now, it’s the Pixel 7 Pro, but I’m testing, I use everything – from Samsung Galaxy to the new Pixel Fold to the iPhone." Recently, Google introduced its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold. iPhones To Speak in Your Voice With Short Training, Know All About Apple's Breakthrough Feature For Specially-Abled.

Which Smartphone Google CEO Sundar Pichai Uses?

