Elon Musk's X platform will soon launch a dedicated payment platform called "X Money", allowing users to send and receive money online. The feature is in development, but new leaks have been shared online before the official release. A new update showed "payment_transfer_methods_enabled". This hinted that the X Money would be launched soon. Recently, it was reported that X could partner with Persona for ID verification to check the users' identities. It is said that users must be 18 years old, a US citizen and have an X profile to use the X Money platform. Elon Musk Net Worth: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Now Worth USD 406.9 Billion After Addition of USD 11.3 Billion Today, Maintains World’s Richest Person Status.

X Testing Payment Transfer Methods for X Money

X Money is cooking pic.twitter.com/aQLIqbvBWC — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) May 13, 2025

