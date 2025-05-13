Elon Musk's net worth has touched USD 406.9 billion, as per Forbes' The Real-time Billionaires List. The website page showed that the CEO of Spacex and Tesla added USD 11.3 billion today, reaching the top of the world's wealthiest individuals. Musk has maintained the title of the world's richest person for years. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is in second place with a net worth of USD 223.6 billion, and third is Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Meta Inc., with a wealth of USD 220.9 billion. Donald Trump Meets With Apple CEO Tim Cook As China Pauses Tariffs, Says iPhone Maker To Build New Plants in US With USD 500 Billion Investment.

BREAKING: Elon Musk is now worth $406.9 billion. • Up $11.3 billion today. • The only individual in the $400B club • The richest person in the world. • Projected to become world’s first trillionaire by 2027. pic.twitter.com/Zgy198ez9r — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 13, 2025

