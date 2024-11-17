Elon Musk-run X has rolled out a new feature for iOS users. On November 17, 2024, X Daily News (@xDaily) shared a post about the update. As per the post, Elon Musk’s X now allows users to zoom in on videos for iOS users. The new update is expected to enhance the experience and it may provide a more interactive way to view content for iOS users. Grok New Feature Update: AI Chatbot To Soon Show Web Results, Related Posts on X at Same Time.

Elon Musk-Run X Now Lets Users To Zoom Into Videos on iOS

NEWS: X now lets you now zoom into videos on iOS. pic.twitter.com/LGPeRelYKu https://t.co/r8PjhanqAc — X Daily News (@xDaily) November 17, 2024

