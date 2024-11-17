Grok, developed by xAI, is expected to introduce a new feature soon for its users. According to a post of Nima Owji (@nima_owji) on November 17, 2024, Grok will soon display web results and related posts from Elon Musk’s platform, X, at the same time. It will likely make it easier for its users to see content from multiple sources in one place to improve the search experience. The upcoming feature may also include the source of the content of a paragraph at the end of it. Elon Musk-Run X To Soon Add 6 New Fall, Thanksgiving Themed App Icons on iOS.

Grok Will Soon Show Web Results and Related Posts on X at Same Time

GROK will soon show you the web results and the related posts on X at the same time! It will also show you the source of the content of a paragraph at the end of it! pic.twitter.com/Ujv2iCMOgl — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) November 17, 2024

