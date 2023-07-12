Elon Musk has announced the formation of what he is calling xAI, whose mission is to "understand the true nature of the universe." He has been teasing for months that he intends to create a rival to the well-known ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot. According to a website for xAI, Musk will serve as the team's leader, and its executives will come from a variety of cutting-edge AI companies, including Google's DeepMind, Microsoft Inc., Tesla Inc., and academic institutions like the University of Toronto. Elon Musk Wanted to Build Lavish Glass House Worth Million Dollars for Himself Near Tesla Headquarters in Austin, Plan Prompted Internal Probe Over Alleged Improprieties: Report.

Elon Musk Launches New Company Called xAI

Announcing formation of @xAI to understand reality — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2023

