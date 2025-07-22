Elon Musk's xAI announced that it is hiring for various roles in the United States and the UK. The company listed vacancies for roles in San Francisco, London, Palo Alto, Memphis and Remote positions for AI-related jobs. xAI is looking for multiple engineers for frontend, applied AI, backend software, full-stack, Rust/C++, mobile Android and various other segments. The remote roles include AI tutor for Japanese, Financial Specialist, Data Science, Bilingual and different segments. The list of openings is available in the career section of the official xAI website. Tesla Diner Opens in LA, Humanoid Robot Optimus Seen Serving Customers at Elon Musk's Retro-Futuristic Restaurant (See Pics and Videos).

Elon Musk's xAI Hiring for 'Interesting Roles'

we are hiring for a lot of interesting roles: https://t.co/AzPejp9R1S build the future and have fun doing it — ari (@arisawyers) July 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)